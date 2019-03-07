Neymar could be hit with three-game ban after x-rated rant following Man Utd win

Neymar could reportedly be given a three-match ban after the PSG superstar’s outburst on Instagram following the defeat to Man Utd.

The Brazilian ace could only look on in shock from the sidelines as United were awarded an injury-time penalty which Marcus Rashford scored to make it 3-1.

That was enough to send the Ligue 1 champions crashing out of the Champions League, with controversy over VAR’s intervention as it was ruled to be a handball on Presnel Kimpembe.

As seen below, Neymar was furious after the game and hit out over the decision, and now The Sun report that he may have landed himself in hot water and risks a three-game ban.

It’s suggested that the PSG forward has breached a rule in the UEFA disciplinary code over “insults or any other conduct that violates the basic rules of conduct”, with a decision set to be taken by the governing body later this month.

“This is a disgrace. They put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR,” he posted on Instagram stories.

“There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

If a suspension is handed out, Neymar will now of course miss the start of next season’s Champions League, with PSG yet again failing to advance to the latter stages of the competition this year.