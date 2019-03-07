Video: Pedro scores for Chelsea after beautiful play by Olivier Giroud

Pedro has scored a superb goal for Chelsea against Dynamo Kiev tonight thanks to some lovely work by Olivier Giroud to set him up.

Watch the goal video below as Pedro plays a one-two with Giroud in the box, with the France international playing it back to him with a wonderful flick behind him and into the Spaniard’s path.

This is the kind of football Chelsea fans will be wanting to see from manager Maurizio Sarri, who joined last summer after producing a hugely entertaining side at Napoli.

He’s been a little slower to make his mark at Chelsea, but this was a great example of what he can get his teams doing.