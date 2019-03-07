Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s furious reaction to PSG defeat to Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly smashed in a door after last night’s Champions League defeat at home to Manchester United.

It’s understandable that everyone involved in PSG will have been absolutely shell-shocked by that result, having won 2-0 away at Old Trafford in the first leg, only to lose 3-1 at home and exit the competition on away goals.

According to RMC, PSG’s Al-Khelaifi was furious afterwards and is said to have taken his anger out on a door.

The report also explains that many at PSG were unhappy with the celebrations of former United defender Patrice Evra and current midfield star Paul Pogba in the stands.

The pair could be seen celebrating loudly as United pulled off this most unlikely victory, and RMC claim those nearby felt it was excessive.

United won’t be too bothered, though, and will simply take even more satisfaction in having ruffled so many feathers with this stunning comeback that stunned Europe.