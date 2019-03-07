PSG chief slams star’s “unacceptable” behaviour following Manchester United defeat

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique slammed the behaviour of midfielder Adrien Rabiot after last night’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester United.

PSG somehow lost 3-1 at home to the Red Devils, despite putting themselves in a great position with a convincing 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg of the tie.

It was a total capitulation in the second game, however, as the Ligue 1 giants conceded late on to seal an early exit from Europe’s top club competition once again after years of disappointment.

One player, however, didn’t seem too bothered about all this, with a video of Rabiot appearing online showing him out partying that very evening.

The France international is notably nearing the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes so may already be focusing on life away from the club, but Henrique made it clear he was not at all impressed by these antics.

Henrique told RMC Sport, as translated by the Mirror: “I find his attitude and lack of professionalism towards the club, his teammates and supporters unacceptable.

“I would like to point out that until June 30, he remains a member of our squad.”

One has to wonder if top clubs will really want to gamble on Rabiot now after this show of poor attitude after such a big game, even if he is tempting as a potential free agent this summer.