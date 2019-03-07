BREAKING: Real Madrid line up £145million bid to STUN Manchester United

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to pay a whopping £145million in total to beat Manchester United to both Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane.

The Spanish giants are intent on a major rebuilding job this summer, with a new manager also required after this dire campaign under first Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari.

It remains to be seen if this will prove enough to persuade Spurs to let their manager and star player go, but £145m is not to be sniffed at for a club of their size who are moving to an expensive new stadium.

However, this will be worrying news for Manchester United, who have also been linked with both Pochettino and Kane.

It may now be that interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in pole position to land the Man Utd job permanently anyway, but Pochettino has long been linked strongly as one of the Red Devils’ priority targets.

Kane, meanwhile, has also been linked with United and would be an ideal signing to take the team to the next level after their failure to challenge for the Premier League title this season.