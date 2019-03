Watch this ridiculous goal Arsenal have just conceded to go 3-1 down on the night in their Europa League clash at Rennes.

If you look closely, you can see Nacho Monreal losing possession deep in the opposition third before simply standing around moaning, presumably at the referee.

Meanwhile, the play goes on and Rennes score a third goal, with their attacker completely free on Monreal’s side.

Just awful all-round from Arsenal, in what is surely one of their worst ever results in Europe.