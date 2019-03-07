Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to be confirmed as permanent Manchester United manager and is already planning for pre-season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to land himself the permanent Manchester United manager’s job at last.

According to the Daily Mirror, it seems the Norwegian will now land the job full time after a hugely successful spell as interim boss since replacing Jose Mourinho back in December.

They claim Solskjaer will earn roughly half of what his predecessor Jose Mourinho was paid at Old Trafford, in what looks a superb move all round by the club.

Additional information from ESPN claims the 46-year-old is also already starting preparations for pre-season with United, including potential transfers for the team in the summer.

It is not clear from either of these reports when this announcement could be made official, but it does seem talk is hotting up that it could be before the end of the season.

Solskjaer is surely now a better bet than any of the other big names who’ve been linked with the MUFC job, with the former United striker showing his connection and emotional attachment to the club is of huge value.

Fans will be delighted if this does end up going through, with last night’s win away to Paris Saint-Germain really having the feel of the United of old under Sir Alex Ferguson.