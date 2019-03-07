It’s claimed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been reported to the police after allegedly throwing an object at a photographer’s car.

It hasn’t been an ideal start to life at the Bernabeu for the Belgian shot-stopper so far this season, with his club struggling on the pitch and likely facing the prospect of ending the season trophy less.

As reported by COPE, it doesn’t sound as though it’s going much better off the pitch for Courtois either, as it’s claimed that after believing that he was being followed by paparazzi in a car, he decided to throw something at the vehicle which led to damage being done.

It’s added that the reporter notified the police about the matter and Courtois saw his car identified via his license plate, although it seems nothing will come of it as the reporter in question has opted not to formalise their complaint.

In turn, it would appear as though the Real Madrid star will escape any further action, but he will undoubtedly have left himself vulnerable for his alleged reaction to being followed.

Naturally, given their troubles on the pitch, it’s unlikely that there’s a particular happy camp among the Real Madrid squad.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though Courtois has escaped a rather unwanted headache in having to deal with a potential visit from police over the reported incident, albeit this is all alleged in the report from COPE with no official statement from the relevant parties as of yet.