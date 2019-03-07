‘This is actually hilarious’ – These Man Utd fans love star’s attempt to get involved in celebrations after PSG win

Matteo Darmian wasn’t part of the Man Utd squad that faced Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but he couldn’t help but try to involve himself in the scenes at full-time.

The Red Devils produced a thrilling comeback in the French capital, winning 3-1 in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first meeting at Old Trafford last month.

SEE MORE: Video: How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspired Man Utd comeback immediately after first leg defeat

It’s yet another huge moment for interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players, with the Norwegian tactician winning 14 of the 17 games he’s been in charge of since being appointed as interim boss to replace Jose Mourinho in December.

Naturally, with such a big squad and with injuries taking their toll, not every player in the current squad can play a part in the resurgence seen from United over the past three months or so.

Darmian falls into that category as he has struggled to break into the line-up under Solskjaer. Nevertheless, as seen in his tweet below, he was desperate to be involved somehow, and brought out his excellent photoshop skills to put himself in one of the images after Marcus Rashford’s late penalty.

As seen in the responses, United fans were loving it despite the fact that the Italian international is still struggling to make a positive impact this season.

Nevertheless, perhaps it’s part of the culture that Solskjaer has built by bringing the entire squad and the fans together under his stewardship, but the entire club is seemingly pulling in the same direction again and battling for major honours this season as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Lmaoooooooo this is actually hilarious — Fredrik (@F_Edits) March 7, 2019

??? photoshopping skills on point there Matteo ? — J.A.O (@JuanAnderOnly) March 7, 2019

????on to the next one?? — Sir. ? (@Basil_Ahunnid) March 7, 2019

Damian wtf is this ? ?? — Captain Nigeria (@Carxeem) March 7, 2019

??? go on lad — Barrack O’Malley (@BarrackOMalley) March 7, 2019

?????? tweet of the day — Lyes Drioueche (@lyes_UnitedRed) March 7, 2019