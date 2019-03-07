Why Buffon’s imminent new deal at PSG is great news for Manchester United fans

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a new contract at the club, which could affect David de Gea’s Manchester United future.

Despite his nightmare performance against the Red Devils in the Champions League on Wednesday night, PSG are preparing to extend Buffon’s stay at the Parc des Princes by another year – according to Football Italia via ESPN.

The 41-year-old is expected to sign the extension in the coming days, which could represent great news for United fans across England.

PSG have held a long-standing interest in Red Devils number one David De Gea, who has yet to commit his future to the Premier League giants, with many experts speculating that he might be on his way to France this summer – as ESPN reports.

However, United officials will now be confident of keeping hold of their star keeper in light of this latest news, with Buffon set to stay between the sticks at PSG for at least one more season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat the Ligue 1 champions 3-1 in Paris in midweek to end their hopes of a maiden European Cup win and De Gea played a typically vital role.

The Spanish shot-stopper made a couple of great saves to deny PSG, which gave United the chance to steal the win on the counter, with a Romelu Lukaku brace and a Marcus Rashford penalty sealing a famous comeback.

PSG may have the financial power to compete amongst Europe’s elite, but they are not yet ready for that next step towards making football history and that is another reason why De Gea might prefer to remain in Manchester.

Solskjaer has overseen 14 wins out of 17 matches in charge and with the FA Cup and Champions League still to play for between now and May, there is every chance De Gea will finally be convinced to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.