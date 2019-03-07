Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seen sporting a bib during his side’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, and here’s why.

The Red Devils eventually completed a dramatic comeback in their Champions League encounter with PSG, overturning a two-goal deficit from the first leg.

A double from Romelu Lukaku was seemingly not enough after Juan Bernat’s goal sandwiched in between looked to have sent the Ligue 1 champions through to the next round.

However, Marcus Rashford had other ideas as he stepped up in injury time to slot home a penalty to seal United’s progress into the quarter-finals.

It appeared as though Solskjaer was prepared to bring himself on at one stage and he was spotted wearing a bib along with his substitutes, leaving many questioning why he was donning it.

As reported by The Sun, the Norwegian tactician was asked to wear it as his dark black coat seemingly clashed with PSG’s kit and so to avoid any confusion, the bib sorted out the problem.

Thomas Tuchel was also wearing a black coat but wasn’t required to adhere to the same dress code, but perhaps the PSG players were less inclined to mistake their own coach as one of them on the pitch.

Either way, many United fans and others had fun with it on Twitter during the game, as seen in the tweets below.

Nevertheless, the most important thing from Solskjaer’s perspective regardless of what he was wearing on Wednesday night, was that his side did what they had to do to come out on top and continue what has been a sensational run since he was appointed interim boss with 14 wins in 17 games.

