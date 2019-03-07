Video: Willian golazo makes it 2-0 to Chelsea against Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea star Willian has given the Blues a 2-0 lead against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League this evening with an absolute beauty of a free-kick.

Pedro scored earlier in the game for the home side, who now have a comfortable lead in this first leg thanks to this sublime effort from Willian, which you can enjoy below…

The Brazilian has had his fair share of stick from CFC supporters for much of this season, but he showed what he’s all about here with this wonder-goal.

One imagines Chelsea are now safely heading through to the next stage of this competition, barring a total implosion tonight or in the second leg.