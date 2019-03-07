Chelsea close to agreeing deal with big-name replacement for Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to hire Zinedine Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri as Blues manager.

However, there could still be a twist to this tale as the Sun claim Real Madrid want the Frenchman back at the Bernabeu and could rival Chelsea for his signature.

The report explains that, despite Zidane being close to agreeing a move to take over at Stamford Bridge, an offer to return to Real Madrid could still turn his head.

The former Los Blancos boss was a huge success in his time at Madrid, winning three Champions League titles in less than three full seasons in charge.

It is little surprise that Real now seemingly want Zidane back after his surprise departure at the end of last season, though it would be a blow for Chelsea to miss out on this potential appointment.

Sarri hasn’t lived up to expectations at CFC, and it’s hard to see how Zidane would not be a considerable upgrade given his immense success in such a short space of time at Real Madrid.

And it would be even more frustrating for the west London giants if they miss out on Zidane now having apparently come so close to hiring him, at least according to the Sun.