£103M-rated Real Madrid superstar refusing to seal Chelsea transfer switch

Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale is reportedly refusing to seal a move to Chelsea, with Man United keen on bringing in the forward.

Bale has been in dire form for Los Blancos as of late, and it seems like the Welsh international could be about to end his stint in the Spanish capital if recent reports are anything to go off.

As per Don Balon, Man United are keen on signing the player, with the Red Devils only willing to pay up to €80M (£69M) for him, a fee that is well below the £103M (€120M) Real are after.

Don Balon’s report also states that Madrid had planned to use Bale in a deal for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, however it doesn’t look like the Welshman will be heading to London, as it’s also noted that Bale is refusing to seal a move to Stamford Bridge.

Bale has been having a nightmare season for Real this year, and it’s easy to see why the club would want to get rid of the Welshman.

The former Spurs man has failed to help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus last summer, something that has seen Real’s form take a turn for the worst this term.

It remains to be seen what happens to Bale regarding his future, however if this report is anything to go by, it seems like the Wales star won’t be joining up with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea any time soon…