Arsenal accomplish this unwanted feat for first time in 4 years following shocking 3-1 Europa League defeat to Stade Rennais

Arsenal suffered a horror 3-1 loss to French side Stade Rennais in the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday, with the Gunners setting an unwanted feat in the process.

Goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud, Ismaili Sarr and an own goal from Spaniard Nacho Monreal condemned the north London side to a 3-1 defeat earlier this week, with the Gunners now facing a real uphill task if they’re to qualify for the next round of the competition.

During the match, Greek defender Sokratis was sent off for two yellow cards, something that means he is now out of the 2nd leg later this month, something that will come as a big blow for the Gunners.

Following their 3-1 loss last night, Unai Emery side have now conceded an own goal and got a man sent off for the first time in 4 years, with the last time coming in their match against London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League in September 2015.

2 – Arsenal have had a player sent off and scored an own-goal in a game for the first time since September 2015 (v Chelsea in the Premier League). Wobble. #RENARS #UEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2019

The Gunners clearly have it all to do in their 2nd leg tie at the Emirates on Thursday, something that’s been made even harder given the fact they’ll be without Sokratis.

However, given the fact that Arsenal are at home, and that they’re players will know they have to win by at least two goals, Gunners fans can be somewhat confident that they’re side will be able to overcome the two-goal deficit and make it into the quarter finals of the competition.