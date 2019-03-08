Arsenal contract offer touted for technical director after exit confirmed

Arsenal have reportedly offered a three-year contract to Monchi after the Spaniard’s exit from Roma was confirmed on Friday.

As noted by BBC Sport, his exit from the Italian giants was officially announced just a day after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked.

With the Giallorossi continuing to struggle to secure a top-four finish in Serie A this season coupled with their exit from the Champions League on Wednesday night, clearly the hierarchy have decided that it’s time to change things in order to meet their objectives.

It’s added in that BBC report that Monchi has been paired with a switch to Arsenal, thus suggesting that his departure from the Stadio Olimpico could perhaps be linked with talks with the Gunners over setting up a reunion with Unai Emery after the pair previously worked together at Sevilla.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport journalism Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, it’s suggested that Arsenal have wasted little time in making their move, with a three-year contract said to be on the table for Monchi.

Until an official announcement is made by the club, it’s unclear as to how accurate the claim below is, but Monchi is certainly now free to discuss terms with another outfit.

The Spaniard has built a reputation for identifying and signing quality young talents throughout his career, and did impress with some of his additions at Roma, namely Cengiz Under and Nicolo Zaniolo.

However, evidently it didn’t work across the board which is reflected in Roma’s results this season, but Arsenal seemingly believe in him enough to make what would be a fundamental addition to their infrastructure moving forward.

Nevertheless, it is just speculation at the moment and so time will tell if he does indeed move to north London for his next challenge.