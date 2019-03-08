Arsenal have been linked with appointing Monchi as their new technical director, and they could be on the verge of a major boost in that pursuit.

As noted by The Sun earlier this week, the Roma sporting director has been touted as a target for the Gunners to add to their hierarchy structure and to work with Unai Emery again after their successful stint together at Sevilla.

SEE MORE: Video: Arsenal players receive abuse from group of travelling fans at airport after Rennes loss

Monchi is currently working at Roma though, although as reported by Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, an announcement is said to be imminent to confirm that the Spaniard is leaving the Stadio Olimpico.

It’s suggested that the termination could take effect immediately, thus freeing Monchi to discuss terms with another club, namely Arsenal given the recent speculation.

The former Sevilla chief has done a great job in recent years in finding bargain deals for talented players and youngsters, with many going on to become stars in their own right.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t worked out as planned at Roma, with the Giallorossi still struggling to solidify themselves as a top-four side in Serie A while they crashed out of the Champions League this week at the hands of Porto.

With that in mind, coupled with Eusebio Di Francesco officially losing his job too with Claudio Ranieri being lined up as his replacement, as per the Guardian, it appears as though the Italian giants are ready to make big changes.

As for Arsenal, after the departure of former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat last month, Monchi’s arrival would essentially fill that void, and they’ll hope that together with Emery, they can identify the right players for the club moving forward.

Assuming of course that his exit from Roma does indeed free his path to join Arsenal and he agrees on terms to take up a position at the Emirates.