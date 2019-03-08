Chelsea release statement after FIFA reject request to postpone transfer ban

Chelsea have conceded that they’ve been left ‘astonished’ after FIFA decided to reject their request to postpone their transfer ban while they actively appeal the decision.

As seen in the tweet below, it was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Blues have been denied the opportunity to postpone their transfer ban which applies to the next two windows.

In response, the club issued a statement almost immediately and it’s fair to say that they weren’t impressed with the ruling as they believe that a postponement should have been granted.

“Chelsea Football Club is astonished by the FIFA Appeal Committee’s decision not to suspend its sanction pending completion of the appeal process,” the statement begins.

“So far as the Club is aware, in all previous cases where a registration ban has been imposed by FIFA, a decision has also been made to suspend the sanction until the appeal process has been completed. In this case, Chelsea considers that it is being treated inconsistently in comparison with other European clubs.”

It goes on to add that Chelsea will take this matter up to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if necessary, as evidently they feel as though they have been treated differently in comparison to other clubs in similar situations in the past.

It remains to be seen whether or not they are successful though, but ultimately it’s a blow for them as it stands as they will be unable to sign players this summer, as noted by Sky Sports.

Given their struggles this season to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, current boss Maurizio Sarri could certainly do with reinforcements this summer to ensure that they improve next year.