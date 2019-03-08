Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Rayo Vallecano: These fans urge Valverde to do same thing

Barcelona have announced their squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, but some fans have questioned coach Ernesto Valverde’s judgement.

The Catalan giants sit seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table with 12 games remaining, while they still have a Copa del Rey final to prepare for.

In the more immediate future, they have the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Lyon to consider next week, but they haven’t chosen to rest key players this weekend.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Valverde has opted to include all his top stars with many of them now expected to start the game, but it remains to be seen if changes are made to rotate and offer them some rest with the Lyon tie finely poised at 0-0 after the first meeting.

It’s safe to say that the response hasn’t been entirely positive, as seen in the tweets below, with many fans urging Valverde to rotate and rest players.

Given the quality and depth at his disposal, there’s a strong argument to suggest that he could rest players for this encounter, with Barcelona heavily favoured to secure all three points and with other bit-part stars itching to be given a chance to prove their worth.

Time will tell though if Valverde has one eye on Lyon or not, as it would seemingly make sense to ensure that his side can continue to compete on multiple fronts at the business end of the campaign by keeping everyone fresh where possible.

Are we going to see rotation or not? — Sam Garcia (@samtheman3048) March 8, 2019

do some rotation

specially pique Busi raki messi luis alba — ? (@BarcaDigger) March 8, 2019

Rest Messi pls — ? (@BarcaControl) March 8, 2019

Pique and busq should be bench. Busq looked tired while pique we need to let him rest. — icinadanisupportpas (@LEBRONJAMES_HWA) March 8, 2019

For the love of Messi, let Piqué rest. He’s in great form, but still. — Ruchika (@Rexy_1D) March 8, 2019

Why aren’t we resting players man.? — ?? (@blcksheep28) March 8, 2019

Please Barca please..

Rest Messi, Dembele, Suarez, Pique, Arthur, Busi..after last week take no chances on CL..play Alena, Malcolm, kpb, Murillo, umtiti, Arturo.

What’s the point of buying them if you don’t play em.. — Nadeshot (@Sidharthharsha) March 8, 2019