Huge boost for Liverpool as Bayern Munich boss confirms star “won’t make the squad” for key Champions League tie

Liverpool have been handed a big boost ahead of their big Champions League second leg clash against Bayern Munich next week, after Niko Kovac confirmed key winger Arjen Robben will be out of the match due to injury.

The Reds drew 0-0 with the German giants in the first leg of their Champions League tie, with the odds seemingly in Bayern’s favour going into the second leg next week due to their home advantage.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been given a big boost ahead of the match, after Kovac confirmed Robben will be made to sit out the clash due to injury.

According to the Sun, Kovac spoke about Robben ahead of next week’s clash, stating “Arjen Robben injured his calf and won’t make the squad.

This will come as a big boost for the Reds, as Robben is one of Bayern’s better players despite his old age, and his absence will be a bitter blow for Bayern to take.

Robben has managed to establish himself as a Bayern legend since his move to the club from Real Madrid back in 2009, and given the fact he’s 35, it looks like this may very well be one of the Dutchman’s last chances to win the competition.

Liverpool won’t be many people’s favourites ahead of next week’s clash given the fact that they’re away from home, however following this news, Reds fans will surely be a little more confident of seeing their side advance into the quarter finals.