Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez request Barcelona seal departure of €150M-rated Blaugrana teammate

Both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have reportedly asked Barcelona to get rid of teammate Philippe Coutinho in order to raise funds to bring in another quality attacker.

Coutinho has struggled dearly for the Blaugrana this year, with the Brazilian losing his place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI to Ousmane Dembele, who looks like a completely different player this term compared to last.

And it seems like both Suarez and Messi have had enough of Coutinho, with Don Balon noting that they want the club to sell the former Liverpool man to raise money to sign another quality attacking talent.

Don Balon’s report also states that Coutinho will be sold should a club come in with a €150M offer for the midfielder, an amount that we doubt any club will be willing to pay given how Coutinho’s performed this campaign.

The 26-year-old looked great for the Spanish giants in the second half of last season, with the Brazilian scoring 10 and assisting six in 22 games for the club in all competition.

Sadly for Coutinho, the talented midfielder hasn’t been able to replicate that form this term, as the player has only managed to score eight and assist five in 38 appearances in all competitions, with his overall performance levels also dropping in comparison to last year.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will listen to Suarez and Messi and get rid of Coutinho, however should they not budge on their €150M valuation of the player, we can’t see any club forking out that much for someone who’s been so out of form this term…