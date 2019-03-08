Liverpool prepare £25m bid to bolster defensive options, must fend off Everton

Liverpool are reportedly eager to snap up Diego Llorente to strengthen their defence, but Everton are also said to be keen on the Real Sociedad ace.

The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, before experiencing spells with Rayo Vallecano and Malaga on loan prior to joining Sociedad in 2017.

SEE MORE: Good news, Liverpool: Bayern Munich star ruled out of Reds clash with injury

Most comfortable as a centre-half but also capable of playing as a right back, Llorente is seemingly attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to the Liverpool Echo, via Noticias de Gipuzkoa, it’s claimed that both Liverpool and Everton are interested in the Spaniard, with the former reportedly even preparing a £25m bid to prise him away and take him to Anfield.

It’s added that Llorente does have a €50m release clause, but time will tell if a discount is secured on that valuation if either Liverpool or Everton do successfully agree terms with Sociedad on a transfer fee.

Everton have conceded 39 goals in 29 Premier League games so far this season and so they could arguably do with defensive reinforcements in order to tighten things up at the back.

In contrast, Liverpool have conceded just 15 in 29 league outings, giving them the best defensive record in the top flight.

Nevertheless, particularly at a time when Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and other defensive stars were struggling with injuries, it tested Jurgen Klopp’s depth and ability to continue to compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, perhaps signing another option at the back could be a sensible decision from the German tactician to add extra competition for places but also to cope better when injuries strike.

As noted by the Evening Standard last year, there have also been question marks hanging over Joel Matip’s future at Anfield, and so if he were to move on this summer, that would surely push Liverpool into making a signing in that department.