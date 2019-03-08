Liverpool ready to pay £22.5M release clause to seal exciting midfield transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to fork out €26M (£22.5M) to seal a move to the club for Colombia and River Plate midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero.

Quintero has managed to make a name for himself in the footballing world following his spells at Porto and River Plate, and now it looks like Liverpool are ready to take the plunge and bring the midfielder to the Premier League.

According to a report from Don Balon, Jurgen Klopp’s side are ready to pay the star’s £22.5M (€26M) release clause, with Everton and Arsenal also willing to do the same.

Quintero would be a very exciting transfer for the Reds to make, as the Colombian international has shown during his career thus far that he has what it takes to turn into a very important player for the Merseyside club.

The Reds already have stars like Naby Keita, Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri to choose from in midfield, something that makes Quintero’s chances of securing a place in Klopp’s starting XI look slim.

However, given the ability and potential the Colombian has in locker, combined with his versatility, it would make more than enough sense for Liverpool to go through with a move for the former Porto man.

Quintero has been known to be able to play in a number of different positions, including attacking midfield and right wing, something that could come in very handy for Klopp should the midfielder end up sealing a move to Merseyside.