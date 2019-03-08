Man Utd reportedly tried to sign Davide Calabria from AC Milan in January, but failed to prise him away from the San Siro.

The Red Devils have been in resurgent form since interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed in December, and despite the fact that he is only in charge on a temporary basis, reinforcements were seemingly eyed in January.

As per Calciomercato, via MilanNews.it, it has been suggested that Man Utd tried to sign Calabria in January, but Milan have no interest in allowing their defensive ace to leave the San Siro.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the Milan squad, making 78 appearances for the senior side since his breakthrough in the 2014/15 campaign.

With his natural position being right-back, Calabria could perhaps be seen as a long-term replacement for the likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young, offering quality depth and competition for Diogo Dalot moving forward.

As noted by The Independent, Valencia has been tipped to leave this summer with his current contract set to expire.

He would certainly tick the right boxes in terms of improving defensively with experience and maturity, while he continues to be a threat with his energy and delivery from the right flank.

In turn, it could be a sensible addition for Man Utd, but convincing the Rossoneri to sell one of their youth products could prove to be difficult based on the report above.

Competition is fierce with Andrea Conti also pushing for a starting berth in Gennaro Gattuso’s line-up, but Calabria has been able to hold him off for the most part, while he has previously shown versatility to play on the left side of the backline too.

United would certainly be improving their squad if they did sign him, but with the report suggesting a January move failed to materialise, it remains to be seen if the situation would be any different this summer.