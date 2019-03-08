Man Utd fan PREDICTED win over PSG perfectly, correct scoreline AND Rashford drama

Few would have predicted Man Utd winning at PSG on Wednesday night, let alone getting the scoreline right and the goalscorers as well as the late drama.

The Red Devils went into the second leg of their last-16 Champions League with the Ligue 1 champions with a two-goal deficit after being well beaten at Old Trafford.

However, a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a late Marcus Rashford penalty left their rivals stunned in injury time as they advanced to the quarter-finals.

It’s one thing perhaps getting the scoreline right, but as noted in the tweet below, one fan got everything exactly right just before kick-off.

Not only did he predict that Lukaku would get two goals, but he noted that PSG would get one back and Rashford would score the winning goal in injury time to seal United’s progress.

Diogo Dalot clearly couldn’t believe it as seen in his reply below, while naturally several others began asking for the lottery numbers to take advantage of Timmy Chin’s obvious ability to see the future.

What a call this was, with Man Utd now waiting for the quarter-final draw later this month.

Honestly got a good feeling about this. Probably either we get totally hammered or we really put on a show. Lukaku with 2. Psg comes back with 1 and rashford fires home 92mins into injury time! — Timmy Chin (@TimmyChin) March 6, 2019