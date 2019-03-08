Neymar ‘restrained by PSG staff’ after trying to enter referee’s room following Man Utd defeat

Neymar’s fury reportedly nearly spilled over as it’s claimed that he was restrained by Paris Saint-Germain staff after trying to get into the referee’s room on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian superstar could only watch on in shock from the sidelines as Man Utd were awarded a late penalty in their last-16 Champions League tie against the Ligue 1 champions.

Marcus Rashford made no mistake and his penalty sealed United’s progress to the next round, with PSG left stunned and furious after VAR awarded the spot-kick following an apparent handball from Presnel Kimpembe.

As seen in the tweet below, Neymar didn’t react well as he slammed the referees and their decision, even labelling it “a disgrace” and using some colourful language, which could now land him in hot water with UEFA.

However, as reported by The Independent, it could have been a lot worse for him as it’s claimed that he had to be restrained by PSG staff members after trying to get into the referees’ room at the Parc des Princes.

With emotions running high and anger building over going out of the Champions League in such dramatic fashion, it would have likely resulted in a negative reaction towards the officials.

With that in mind, PSG’s staff should undoubtedly be commended for stepping in and preventing Neymar’s night from getting worse and potentially landing an even bigger ban for remonstrating with the referee over the costly decision to award the penalty.