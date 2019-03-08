Real Madrid superstar DEMANDS his agent seal him Manchester City transfer switch

Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco has reportedly asked his agent to seal him a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Man City one of the clubs he’s in contact with.

The Spanish international has been out-of-favour in the Spanish capital since the arrival of Santiago Solari back in October, and it looks like the midfielder has had enough if this report is anything to go by.

According to Calcio Mercato, Isco is desperate to leave Real Madrid, with it also being noted that the 26-year-old has asked his agent to keep in contact with Man City, as well as Juventus.

Calcio Mercato also report that there are set to be negotiations between Real and City regarding Isco in the near future, information that will come as great news for fans of the Manchester club.

Given Man City’s depth in midfield, we doubt they’d even need Isco in their squad, however if the opportunity to sign the player arose, we definitely think they should go through with a move for the Los Blancos star.

Isco showed during Zinedine Zidane’s stint in charge at Real that he’s clearly one of the best midfielders on the planet, and given the fact that David Silva is fast approaching the twilight years of his career, it’d be wise for City to bring Isco in as a replacement for the 33-year-old.

It seems like this move could be very close to completion, it just remains to be seen whether City will actually push on from here and seal a deal to bring the Spaniard to the Etihad in the near future…