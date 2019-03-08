Terms agreed: Real Madrid star edges closer to Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Juventus

Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Juventus as he looks set to end his time at the Bernabeu this summer.

The 30-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since 2007, making 476 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of major honours including four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

With that in mind, there is no doubt that he has been a fundamental figure in their success in recent years, but speculation suggests that his time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end.

As reported by AS, via the paper edition of La Stampa, it’s been reported that Marcelo has agreed on personal terms with Juventus, with a four-year contract specifically touted, and so it appears as though he is moving closer to a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s been a struggle for the Brazilian international this season, as he’s started seven of the last eight La Liga games on the bench, while Real Madrid in general have continued to struggle as they now face the likelihood of ending the campaign empty-handed.

With that in mind, coupled with several stalwarts not being as influential as they have been in the past, it could lead to a crucial overhaul this summer to freshen things up and get the squad back competing at the highest level again.

To fund their signings, sales may well be needed. As per the report above, it sounds as though Marcelo could be one who gets sacrificed if Juventus and Real Madrid are now able to find an agreement on a transfer fee.

As for Juventus though, it remains to be seen what happens with Alex Sandro, as he’ll surely have no interest in being a back-up option to Marcelo or fighting his compatriot for a starting berth next season and so that could be an exit the Turin giants consider before wrapping up a Marcelo deal.