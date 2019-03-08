Two players Solskjaer advises Marcus Rashford to learn from to flourish at Man Utd

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has advised Marcus Rashford to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to add a different side to his game.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form since Solskjaer was appointed in December, netting six goals in 11 Premier League games to help United break back into the top four.

SEE MORE: Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer hints at major boost, duo in contention to face Arsenal

Further, he kept his cool to score the decisive penalty against Paris Saint-Germain in injury time to book Man Utd’s place in the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek.

In turn, there are a lot of positives to take away from the England international’s ongoing impact currently, but Solskjaer has told him to try and emulate Ronaldo and Lukaku to make life easier for himself and get on the end of things in the box to increase his goalscoring rate.

“I keep battering him with that he also should score as many goals as Rom (Lukaku),” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“You should always get those simple tap ins, finishes, like Rom’s scored the last few games.

“Rashy’s goals sometimes are worldies and he does have a sensational strike of the ball but you see the change in Cristiano’s goals from when he was young to now, he scores more from inside the box and that’s what Rashy has to improve as well.”

Time will tell if that comes with experience and maturity, as although Rashford has shown great awareness and movement to make the most of his pace and get into dangerous positions to score goals, it takes a different type of instinct to sniff out goals in the box.

Given his progress under Solskjaer, he may well continue to improve and develop his all-round game under the Norwegian tactician, but learning from Ronaldo and Lukaku in that aspect seems like sound advice.

Ronaldo has managed to maintain his status as one of the world’s best by tailoring his game to his age, while much can surely be learned by working closely with Lukaku in training all week.