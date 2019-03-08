Video: Hibs fan swings punch at James Tavernier amid shocking scenes at Rangers game

There were some shocking scenes in Hibernian’s clash with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the SPL this evening, after a fan seemed to swing a punch at Rangers player James Tavernier after kicking the ball away from him.

The incident occurred in the first half, as a fan ran onto the pitch and booted the ball away from Tavernier, who was about to take a throw in for the away side.

The fan then seemed to swing an arm at the Englishman which narrowly missed, with the Rangers star confronting the fan just moments later, with the fan then being dragged away by security staff just after.

Awful scenes, we must say!