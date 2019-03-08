Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his comeback for the Liverpool U23s side on Friday, but he played just 40 minutes before being taken off.

As seen in the video in the tweet below, the 25-year-old was seen clutching him hamstring before making his way off, although he was only expected to feature for the opening half of the encounter.

SEE MORE: Liverpool prepare £25m bid to bolster defensive options, must fend off Everton

Given the England international has been sidelined since the end of last season with a serious knee injury, it would have raised concerns at Liverpool as to whether or not he had suffered a setback in his recovery.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to clutch his hamstring before being substituted in his return from long-term injury for Liverpool Under-23’s — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2019

However, as noted in the tweet below from The Times’ Paul Joyce, Oxlade-Chamberlain was brought off as a precaution after feeling tightness in his left hamstring.

That would suggest that it isn’t anything serious, and that the Merseyside giants are essentially rightly being very cautious with their midfield star as they don’t want to rush him back and see him suffer another problem.

It remains to be seen if the hamstring issue does keep him sidelined now, but given the update above it has allayed fears to an extent and so Oxlade-Chamberlain will undoubtedly be delighted to get 40 minutes under his belt as he continues to work towards a return with the senior side.