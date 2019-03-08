Video: Man Utd fan BRUTALLY trolls Kylian Mbappe with hilarious compilation video

It’s fair to say Kylian Mbappe didn’t have a great game in the second leg of PSG’s last-16 Champions League tie with Man Utd on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils produced a stunning comeback to win 3-1 in the French capital, overturning their deficit from the first leg to advance to the quarter-finals.

SEE MORE: Why Mason Greenwood had PSG numbering on his Man Utd shirt on epic night in Paris

It did come in controversial and dramatic circumstances with Marcus Rashford scoring an injury-time penalty to secure their progress, but PSG did have their chances and plenty of possession prior to that to make it safe.

Unfortunately, their talisman up front wasn’t able to show the best of himself, as seen in the video below as he couldn’t find the decisive touch in key moments to either set up a teammate or take a chance of his own.

Further, his general play up top wasn’t impressive, and the Man Utd account below has compiled a hilarious video of his worst bits in midweek with a questionable soundtrack.

Ultimately, Mbappe is still just 20 years of age and is already a World Cup winner and regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe.

However, he’ll have to accept this setback and the trolling that comes with it…