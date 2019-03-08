What Sergio Ramos said to Florentino Perez in heated exchange after Real Madrid loss

After a nightmare week for Real Madrid, tensions reportedly boiled over between Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos firstly suffered back-to-back defeats to rivals Barcelona, which in turn saw them eliminated from the Copa del Rey and fall further adrift of the Catalan giants in the La Liga title race.

However, Santiago Solari’s side were then humiliated at home by Ajax in the Champions League, as they went crashing out of the competition after a 4-1 defeat at the Bernabeu.

In turn, it has been an awful run of results for the club, with Ramos missing the second leg against Ajax after picking up a booking in the first meeting in Amsterdam.

According to AS, Perez was far from impressed and slammed the players in the dressing room after the game, at which point Ramos is said to have responded as the anger boiled over.

It’s even suggested that the Spanish stalwart said: “Pay me up and I’ll go”, while the report goes on to add that Jose Mourinho may well be appointed until the end of the season to try and steer the ship back in the right direction.

Time will tell if that materialises, but ultimately things aren’t going well at Real Madrid right now as it would appear as though they have work to do in the summer transfer window to refresh the squad and add quality where necessary to get them back competing at the highest level.

The loss of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer coupled with several stalwarts not being as influential as they might have been previously has contributed to a disappointing campaign thus far, and it now remains to be seen if Ramos if genuinely open to the idea of moving on or if it was merely said in the heat of the moment.