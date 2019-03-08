Why Mason Greenwood had PSG numbering on his Man Utd shirt on epic night in Paris

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted something rather bizarre on Wednesday night involving Man Utd starlet Mason Greenwood’s jersey.

The 17-year-old came on in the closing minutes of the 3-1 win in midweek, a result which booked United’s place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Marcus Rashford’s injury-time penalty.

However, as the players celebrated, many noticed that Greenwood had the PSG club badge on his shirt number, as seen in the images below.

As per The Daily Mail, it is reported that the United kit-man had to borrow some tools from his French counterparts to ensure that the youngster was ready to come on if required, as clearly they didn’t expect that he would feature.

Fortunately, all was sorted out as he did feature for a few minutes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving him a taste of a big European night, albeit it was partly forced on him given the injuries that he has had to deal with in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, that’s the explanation behind why Greenwood had PSG badges on his back, but he won’t have cared one bit as he celebrated with his senior teammates after their thrilling comeback in the French capital.

