Chelsea have reportedly seen a senior employee leave the club after being embroiled in a racism storm after allegedly sharing offensive material.

According to The Sun, Elaine Clark had been head of the IT department for 20 years, but her time at Stamford Bridge is believed to have come to an end.

It’s added that a fellow employee emailed details and screenshots to Chelsea bosses and the FA’s anti-racism team to alert them to the issue, which centres around Clark sharing two separate racist posts.

With that in mind, it’s reported that she has now left the club, with the Blues undoubtedly eager to take immediate action after the controversy caused by some of their fans in recent times, as detailed by the Sun.

Nevertheless, it’s added that the club have refused to openly discuss internal matters, but with Clark having seemingly left, Chelsea will likely be satisfied with their handling of the situation.