Concern for Man City as Pep Guardiola exit touted, four-year deal with Euro giants

It has been suggested that Man City boss Pep Guardiola has ‘verbally agreed’ to join Juventus with a four-year contract being touted.

The Spanish tactician is seemingly in the process of building a legacy at the Etihad, winning a Premier League title and League Cup last season, while defending the latter already this year.

City remain in the hunt for another league title, the Champions League and FA Cup, and winning an historic quadruple would arguably be the biggest achievement of Guardiola’s career thus far.

Worryingly for City fans though, The Mirror report that Il Giornale reporter Luigi Guelpa has suggested that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is ready to leave at the end of the season to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Further, it’s suggested that they have a ‘verbal agreement’ over a four-year contract, while it’s added that Guelpa was the reporter who initially broke the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Bianconeri last summer and so is arguably a reliable source.

This still seems a little far-fetched though, as given City’s success over the last 12 months or so coupled with Guardiola building an exciting young squad capable of winning trophies and competing at the highest level for years to come, it would suggest that he’s in it for the long haul.

As noted by ESPN, there has been talk over Allegri’s future despite the fact that the Italian tactician is set to deliver the club’s eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, although they do face the threat of crashing out of the Champions League early again.

Time will tell if Guardiola feels his job in Manchester is complete and arrives in Turin this summer, but given the factors in favour of him staying at the Etihad, it’s difficult to see such an exit materialising for the time being.