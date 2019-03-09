Concern for Man City as Premier League join UEFA in launching investigation

Concern will perhaps be growing at Man City after it was confirmed that the Premier League are now investigating possible Financial Fair Play breaches too.

Things are going to plan on the pitch for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they remain in the hunt for an historic quadruple this season.

SEE MORE: Concern for Man City as Pep Guardiola exit touted, four-year deal with Euro giants

Having already won the League Cup, the Premier League giants will be looking to defend their crown, while also adding the FA Cup and Champions League to the trophy cabinet too.

However, concern is arguably growing off the pitch as BBC Sport note that the Premier League is now investigating for potential financial fair play breaches, while it’s added in that report that UEFA are also looking into the same matter.

Naturally, the club have already responded and dismissed the allegations, as per the report, but now time will tell as to whether or not the investigation uncovers any breaches of the regulations which in turn could leave them vulnerable to being hit with disciplinary action.

It’s added by BBC Sport that UEFA’s chief FFP investigator Yves Leterme noted in January that City could face a ban from the Champions League if any of the allegations are proven to be accurate.

In turn, it’s far from ideal to have this cloud hanging over them, and Guardiola will hope that his players don’t become distracted and remain fully focused on the task in hand of adding to their trophy collection this season with a crucial few months coming up in their campaign.