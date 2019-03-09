Just days after reports of an altercation between Eric Cantona and Neymar’s dad in midweek, the former has seemingly taken a swipe at the Brazilian superstar on Instagram.

As noted by RMC Sport, it’s reported that Cantona and Neymar Sr had to be separated by security staff at the Parc des Princes after clashing following Man Utd’s win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

It’s said to have been sparked by Cantona who made a gesture to the Neymar camp in the stands after watching the game, at which point the Brazilian superstar’s father was left less than impressed.

Security ensured that the situation didn’t escalate any further, but Cantona has seemingly decided to have another dig at Neymar with a rather cryptic message.

It’s unclear as to what he actually means by it, but it’s fair to say that it probably wasn’t meant as a compliment as he has been critical of Neymar in the past too, as seen in the video below.

“Just like the barbecue, you take it out in spring when the sun begins to shine,” the caption reads on the Frenchman’s Instagram story.

While it may need an additional explanation, it doesn’t seem as though this clash between Cantona and Neymar is going away anytime soon.

It could be interpreted as a suggestion that when things are going well, the 26-year-old looks great. At other times though, he’s absent. Or perhaps it’s a dig at his decision to prematurely go down to the sidelines to celebrate with his teammates prior to the Rashford penalty?

Whether or not the PSG forward addresses it and responds though, remains to be seen.

Eric Cantona to Neymar on Instagram #mufc pic.twitter.com/8cVL4X4xLd — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 9, 2019