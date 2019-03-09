Guillem Balague has dismissed reports suggesting that Man City boss Pep Guardiola could leave to take over at Juventus this summer.

As noted by the Daily Mail, it had been suggested that the Spanish tactician had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin at the end of the season.

Given what he is building at the Etihad coupled with what’s still at stake this season as they aim for a historic quadruple, it undoubtedly came as a shock for most to read that Guardiola could be set for an exit this summer.

However, Spanish football expert and football pundit Guillem Balague has delivered an update on the matter having had a close relationship with the former Barcelona coach throughout his career, and he made his thoughts clear on the rumours in his tweet below with three simple words.

None at all https://t.co/Ms2X6nXMjP — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 9, 2019

That is supported by the latest reports from the Evening Standard, who claim that sources close to Guardiola himself have dismissed the reports and insisted that he isn’t looking to leave Manchester.

Whether that’s the same source as Balague or perhaps Balague himself, it would appear as though Man City fans can rest a little more easily in the knowledge that it remains highly unlikely that their influential boss will be moving on ahead of next season.

From the trophies to the style of play that he has implemented and the young squad that he has built to sustain their success for years to come, Guardiola’s role in taking Man City to the next level can’t be downplayed.

In turn, losing him earlier than most would have anticipated would be a major blow for City, but based on the latest reports, it doesn’t appear as though it’s something that they have to be concerned with in the more immediate future.