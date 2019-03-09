Juventus boss on report of Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates ‘partying with 60 models after Atletico defeat’

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that his players were at “a dinner” amid reports of a party involving up to 60 models last month.

The Bianconeri suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, but it was reported that many of their stars cheered themselves up with a party in Turin, as noted by Calciomercato.

The claim was initially made by gossip magazine Corona, who suggested that influencers and up to 60 models were present with the ladies in question posting stories during the event.

It’s unclear as to what the purpose of the event was, but Allegri has insisted that it was merely a dinner and that he trusts his players to behave responsibly.

“It was a dinner”, Allegri confirmed, as noted by Calciomercato.

“I’m a football manager, not a watchman. They did it and I think it was good because it made our environment more lively, the lads are responsible and they know what to do.

“Today we won’t go in ritiro but I don’t think the lads will organize the party. We’ll meet tomorrow morning when I will release the squad list. I think the dinner brought good luck because we won against Napoli afterward.”

With that ‘controversy’ cleared up pretty swiftly, it can’t have done much harm as they’ve rattled off three consecutive wins in Serie A since that defeat in Spain, tightening their grip on the Scudetto which would be an eighth consecutive triumph for the Bianconeri.

However, they now host Atleti on Tuesday night in Turin hoping to overturn their deficit and focus on matters on the pitch rather than distractions off it.