Meeting scheduled: When Man Utd plan to begin Solskjaer talks, contract details touted

Man Utd will reportedly sit down with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s representatives on Monday to begin talks over a deal to appoint him as permanent boss.

The Norwegian tactician has done an impressive job since replacing Jose Mourinho in December, leading his side to 14 wins in 17 games.

Further, he has reinvigorated the fanbase with their style of play which goes back to the culture and tradition that their success has been built on, while also getting the best out of his players with the likes of Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all shining under his stewardship thus far.

With that in mind, it seems like a no-brainer for Solskjaer to get the job on a permanent basis, but naturally given his lack of experience and track record of winning major honours as a manager, whether or not he can deliver in the long term remains to be seen.

According to the Daily Record, Man Utd fans could find out as it’s suggested that talks will be held between club officials and Solskjaer’s representatives on Monday.

Further, it’s claimed that United will offer a £7.6m compensation fee to Molde to buy out his contract, while Solskjaer could earn around £30m plus bonuses across a four-year deal.

It’s important to note that this is all mere speculation at this point, but ultimately given the results on the pitch and the general atmosphere around Old Trafford under the former United striker, it all points towards him getting the job on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, with so much still on the line this season, namely a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as a chance to win the FA Cup and Champions League, perhaps the sensible thing would be to wait as long as possible to make a decision to see how Solskjaer fares and allow him to prove that he can finish the job and achieve the club’s objectives.