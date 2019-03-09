Neymar’s dad involved in spat with Eric Cantona after Man Utd win over PSG

Eric Cantona was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Neymar’s dad after Man Utd’s win over PSG on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win over the Ligue 1 giants in dramatic fashion in midweek, with Marcus Rashford’s injury-time penalty securing their progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It looked like an improbable scoreline after PSG’s win at Old Trafford in the first leg, but such has been the turnaround at United following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they showed their quality and got the result that was needed to advance.

According to RMC Sport though, things got a little heated in the stands between Cantona and Neymar’s father, as it’s suggested that the former provoked him by gesturing with a finger to his mouth for them to be quiet.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go down well which led to the two parties clashing, although it’s noted that security stepped in to keep them apart and to avoid it escalating into something more serious.

As seen in the image below, Cantona was later spotted in the Man Utd dressing room alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Solskjaer as they posed for a photo, with tensions seemingly simmering down from that point onwards having moved away from Neymar’s family.

Nevertheless, it would have been a memorable night for all connected to Man Utd, although Patrice Evra also received criticism for his celebrations in the PSG stands as he certainly didn’t mute his cheers along with Paul Pogba after United’s victory was sealed.