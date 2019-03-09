Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considering legal action against bookies for this reason…

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to take legal action against Paddy Power after he was used in a promo without his consent.

The Norwegian tactician has led a resurgent United back into contention across all fronts since taking charge in December, replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford.

He has won 14 of his 17 games in charge, with United back in the top four in the Premier League while also remaining in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League.

With many calling for him to land the job on a permanent basis, it appears as though things are going very well for Solskjaer currently, but The Sun note that an unwanted distraction has now cropped up.

It’s reported that Solskjaer is considering taking legal action against Paddy Power after appearing in one of their promo pieces without his consent.

As seen in the tweet below and as reported by NRK, it was part of a Brexit dig at Theresa May, with the advert essentially encouraging bets on Solskjaer getting the permanent job at United in Thursday’s edition of the Evening Standard.

“I promise you I will send this to my lawyer,” the Sun quote him as saying after seeing the ad.

“They will have big problems with me. It is a betting company, I should not have anything to do with it.”

The United coach’s lawyer, Erik Flagan, is quoted as taking a similarly serious outlook on the matter, and so Paddy Power should seemingly expect to receive a phone call from them very soon to discuss the matter.