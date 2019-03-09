Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez is in attendance at the Camp Nou for Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, the star is currently sidelined with injury.

Sanchez was brought off in the 52nd minute of United’s 3-2 win against Southampton last week, according to United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as per BBC Sport, the Chile star will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Sanchez spent three years at Barcelona (2011-2014) before joining Arsenal.

Here’s a picture of Sanchez at the match:

Maybe the star is eyeing a return to Barca, as his agent is understood to be in attendance with him:

Alexis Sanchez and his agent will be at the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano game today ? pic.twitter.com/MB4zAwZvmZ — ? (@FergieFutboI) March 9, 2019

Sanchez has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United from Arsenal in January of last year, with a whole host of younger attacking stars at Solskjaer’s disposal – Sanchez’s time at United could come to an end in the near future.