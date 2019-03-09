PSG plot raid on Barcelona to land marquee signing despite struggles this season

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to try and prise Philippe Coutinho away from Barcelona this summer to bolster their attacking options.

The Ligue 1 champions suffered yet more disappointment in the Champions League this week, surrendering a commanding lead in their tie with Man Utd to exit at the last-16 stage yet again.

It will be a source of real frustration for the French giants, as while they continue to dominate domestically with their star-studded line-up, they haven’t proven to be capable of coping with the step up in quality and pressure in Europe.

In turn, their transfer market activity will surely become more tailored towards signing players who can make the difference in the Champions League, and now Mundo Deportivo report that they’re prepared to make a fresh attempt at signing Coutinho.

It’s added that they previously tried to do so but failed to convince Barcelona to sell, but given the Brazilian international’s struggles this season, perhaps that stance could change.

The 26-year-old has managed just eight goals and five assists in 38 appearances so far this year, but given his role and importance in the side as a creative spark, much more is undoubtedly expected from him.

With that in mind, perhaps if PSG did launch a big-money move, it could be enough to persuade Barca to sell and reinvest that money back into the squad to strengthen in that department.

Nevertheless, there is no doubting Coutinho’s quality and it would be a shock if Barcelona did opt to sell so soon after spending big to sign him from Liverpool, with BBC Sport noting that he could cost up to £142m.

The focus between now and the end of the season will surely be on coach Ernesto Valverde finding the right balance and instilling confidence in his players to all play to their best ability and help win major honours.