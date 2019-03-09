Real Madrid ready to splash out €350m to sign superstar wanted by Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to go big in their attempt to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazilian superstar joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2017 from Barcelona, and has since gone on to score 48 goals in 53 games.

While they have continued to dominate domestically, they fell short in the Champions League again this season, with Neymar once again sidelined for a significant period due to injury.

As for Madrid, they’ve had a nightmare fortnight of their own after losing back-to-back games against Barcelona to end their hopes of a La Liga title or the Copa del Rey this season, while they were then eliminated from the Champions League after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Ajax at home.

In turn, things aren’t going to plan for either club, but according to Sport, Real Madrid have identified Neymar as the solution to their problem and are said to be preparing a whopping €350m bid to sign the 27-year-old, along with a €45m-a-year contract offer.

It’s suggested that club president Florentino Perez is eager to now make the move happen, but it remains to be seen whether or not PSG are willing to facilitate an exit to cash in on Neymar.

Such a move in joining their direct rivals arguably won’t go down well with his former teammates and fans at Barcelona, but it could give Neymar the best chance possible to go on and win major honours both in Spain and in Europe.

Perhaps one of the biggest mistakes that Madrid made after losing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer was to not sign a marquee name to replace him.

His absence has undoubtedly been a major factor in their disappointment this season, but as per the report above with the figures being touted, it would seem as though they’re serious in their bid to address it this summer.