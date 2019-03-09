Sergio Ramos leads Real Madrid players-only crisis meeting to salvage something from season

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly held a players-only meeting at the training ground to help overcome the crisis at the Bernabeu.

Back-to-back defeats to Barcelona ended their hopes of Copa del Rey and perhaps La Liga success this season, while they also fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Ajax in midweek.

That saw them crash out of the Champions League, and ultimately it looks as though they will end the campaign empty-handed.

It has been a disastrous season in general from Julen Lopetegui losing his job to the likelihood of no trophies and an inability to prove themselves capable of sustaining their success without Cristiano Ronaldo.

At this point, it’s arguably about pride now and what they can salvage this year to take into next season where they will hope they can get back to challenging for major honours.

As noted by El Partidazo de COPE in their tweet below, it’s suggested that Ramos led a meeting at the club’s training ground this week calling on his teammates to continue to fight in the league despite the fact that the title is gone while also respecting Santiago Solari.

Further, he wants to them to at least finish second in the La Liga table, which means they have to wipe out a five-point gap between themselves and city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Time will tell if they’re capable of doing so, but Ramos is evidently eager to show his leadership now and avoid the embarrassment and disappointment of their recent results from continuing.

Time will tell whether or not the meeting proves to be a useful and positive tool to regroup, but we won’t have long to wait as Real Madrid face Real Valladolid on Sunday night.