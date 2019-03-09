Tottenham took the lead against Southampton in the 26th minute of today’s clash, thanks to a magical assist from Dele Alli – the England star is making his return from injury.

Tottenham made Southampton pay for committing bodies forward by launching a devastating counter attack, Dele exchanged passes with Kane and when Dele was on the edge of the box, he lifted an inch-perfect pass into Kane’s path and the rest is like second nature to Kane.

The England captain controlled the ball and remained composed in front of goal when he slotted the ball through Angus Gunn’s legs to give Spurs the lead.

This was Kane’s 200th goal of his career for club and country, it was Kane’s 17th in the league this season – the England captain is only behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is watching from the stands this afternoon as he serves the first game of his touchline ban, fortunately his players have started strongly and it looks as though Spurs have too much in their locker for relegation candidates Southampton.