England No.1 Jordan Pickford managed to escape a certain red card for Everton today after a rugby tackle, the stopper then went on to save Newcastle’s penalty.

In the 29th minute of the clash, Pickford conceding a penalty after he rugby tackled Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon to the ground after he let a cross into the box, slip out of his hands.

Matt Ritchie stepped up to the spot, hoping to draw Newcastle level with the Toffees – but his penalty was magnificently saved by Pickford. Pickford saved the spot-kick with his legs, the former Sunderland ace went from a zero to a hero for Everton fans in no time.

Newcastle were struck with another blow less than two minutes later as Richarlison doubled Everton’s lead. It looked as though the Magpies were about to take control of the game when the penalty was called – before the fireworks that followed.

Check out the incident below:

Just look at the crazy couple of minutes from the first-half, Newcastle will certainly feel hard done by:

71 – There were just 71 seconds between Jordan Pickford saving Matt Ritchie's penalty and Richarlison making it 2-0 to Everton. Quickfire. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2019

What a lucky escape for Pickford and Everton, they could have been without their No.1 and level with Newcastle but instead they’ve extended their lead to two goals.