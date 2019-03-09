Barcelona striker Luis Suarez made it 3-1 to the Camp Nou outfit when he finished off a fine counter-attacking move, this is a classic Barcelona goal.

The move started right at the back with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and just six passes later the ball was in the back of the net, this is attacking football at it’s most efficient.

Ousmane Dembele had the ball on the right-wing in the 81st minute of the tie and the Frenchman picked out Suarez with a lovely pass, the Uruguayan then exchanged passes with midfielder Ivan Rakitic before tapping into the back of the net.

Check out Suarez’s goal below:

| GOAL! | From one end to the other; that is vintage Barcelona ? Suarez rounds off a flowing #FCB move! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/4AVS0fwBQs — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) March 9, 2019

Suarez’s goal will wrap up a victory for Barcelona, the Blaugrana will now have a seven point lead at the top of the league. Barcelona could well pull off the treble this season.